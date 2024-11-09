Jason Bliss Sells 135,000 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SolarWinds stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after purchasing an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 11.3% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 834,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarWinds by 48.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 269,578 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 566,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

