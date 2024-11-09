Jason Bliss Sells 135,000 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) insider Jason Bliss sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,032.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SolarWinds Price Performance
SolarWinds stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
