Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.