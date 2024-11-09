Amalgamated Bank Sells 315 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,293,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $19,666,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,366,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total value of $1,631,615.09. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,599,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,859,615.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,492 shares of company stock worth $19,430,128. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $348.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $350.68.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

