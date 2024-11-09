Amalgamated Bank Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $59.61 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

