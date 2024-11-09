Amalgamated Bank Sells 903 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.93 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

