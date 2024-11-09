Amalgamated Bank Sells 400 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $489.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

