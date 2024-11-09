Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

Nov 9th, 2024

M&G Plc cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $831.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $896.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $867.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $561.65 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

