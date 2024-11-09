M&G Plc Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 299,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

