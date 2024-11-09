M&G Plc Acquires New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

