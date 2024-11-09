M&G Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&G Plc reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,998.52 and a 52 week high of $5,060.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,240.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,931.94.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

