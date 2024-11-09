M&G Plc Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&G Plc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.8% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 41,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

