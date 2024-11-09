M&G Plc Acquires 2,137 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Brunswick by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

