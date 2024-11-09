United Advisor Group LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $143.70 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.