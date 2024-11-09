Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 930 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $32,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $17,367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15,281.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 418,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

