New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,312 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $29,938,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 389,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

