Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,382,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $680,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6,887.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 65,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,890 shares of company stock worth $9,273,255. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $96.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

