Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.51 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

