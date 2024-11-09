Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,296,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $459.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.58 and its 200-day moving average is $460.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

