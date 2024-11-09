Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 310,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bunge Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $114.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.