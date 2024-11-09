Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.