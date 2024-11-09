Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $459.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.59. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

