Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $981,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Incyte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 595.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.