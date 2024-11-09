Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $41.35 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

