Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.58% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

