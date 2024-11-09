Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 932 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $514.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.36 and a 12 month high of $519.10.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.