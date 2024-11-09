Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 171,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.26 and its 200-day moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.