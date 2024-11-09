Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Watsco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 27.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $528.50 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.77 and a fifty-two week high of $533.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.