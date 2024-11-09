Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 892.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $330.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.10 and a 52-week high of $333.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

