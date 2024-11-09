Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

