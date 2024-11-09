Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.