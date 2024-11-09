Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 812.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,141 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of News by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 197,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of News by 230.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 187,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

