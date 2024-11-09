EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

