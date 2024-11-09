The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 57.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 124,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

