Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CSX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.