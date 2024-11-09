Graypoint LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.32 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $433.80 and a one year high of $626.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

