Graypoint LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after buying an additional 2,201,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,469,000 after acquiring an additional 786,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.