Graypoint LLC Purchases 464 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

