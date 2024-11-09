Graypoint LLC Buys 416 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 42.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Workday by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $256.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

