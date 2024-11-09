Graypoint LLC Has $520,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,052,553.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.56 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

