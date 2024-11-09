Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 92.4% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 203,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

