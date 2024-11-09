Graypoint LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $561.55 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.77 and its 200-day moving average is $544.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

