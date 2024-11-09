QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $6,665,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

