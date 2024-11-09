QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 671 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 278.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.