Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after purchasing an additional 905,431 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

