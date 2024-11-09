QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,321 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after purchasing an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,925 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $36.25 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,895.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,895.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,761. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

