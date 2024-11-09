Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

