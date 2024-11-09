QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,143 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 96.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at $65,939,787.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,939,787.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,038.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,662 shares of company stock worth $44,653,051 in the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

