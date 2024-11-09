Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 609 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 29.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 321,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $938,486. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.