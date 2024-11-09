ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $1,402,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.18 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.93. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

