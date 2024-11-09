Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after buying an additional 705,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 712,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 470,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 420,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

